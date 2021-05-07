EXCLUSIVE: Li-Cycle Co-Founders Talk Technology, Battery Industry On 'SPACs Attack'

Li-Cycle, North America's largest lithium-ion battery resource recycling company, is set to go public with a pro-forma equity value of $1.67 billion via the special purpose acquisition company Peridot Acquisition Corp (NYSE: PDAC).

Li-Cycle co-founders Ajay Kochhar and Tim Johnston appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "SPACs Attack" for an exclusive interview Friday.

Li-Cycle's CEO On SPAC Route, Battery Industry: Li-Cycle chose to go public via SPAC because it was an efficient way to fully fund its business plan, and being able to add an experienced management team to the board added depth to the business, said Kochhar, the co-founder, president and CEO of Li-Cycle.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of the battery industry is accelerating, he said, adding that many battery manufacturers have rejects that need to be recycled "before the tsunami of end-of-life batteries."

2020 and 2021 mark a "fast-paced time" for the industry, Kochhar said, adding that he expects the acceleration to continue.

"Batteries are in everything," he told Benzinga.

Johnston On Li-Cycle's Technology: The company's technology efficiently converts excess battery material back into the supply chain, Johnston, the co-founder and executive chairman of Li-Cycle told Benzinga.

The process the company uses will unlock value and allow it to be cash flow positive by 2024, he said.

Batteries were being treated as waste five years ago, Johnston said. Li-Cycle's technology allows it to recover a majority of battery material, which he said leads to increased revenue.

"Our technology allows us to produce these metals, cheaper than what you can mine them for."

A lot of people think of recycling as high-cost, but in reality it is a lower-cost way to produce battery materials, Johnston said.

SPAC Merger: The merger is expected to close in the second quarter.

Upon closing, the combined company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange as Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. and trade under the ticker symbol "LICY."

PDAC Price Action: Peridot Acquisition Corp. traded as high as $15.74 and as low as $9.60 over a 52-week period.

At last check Friday, the stock down 2.14% at $10.07.