'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Carparts, Chevron And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 3:55pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said Carparts.Com Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS) is a victim of the reopening trade. He would wait for the company to report earnings on May 10 and he advised a viewer with a long position in the name to set a stop loss just below the 200-day moving average at $13.93.

Pete Najarian said he owns Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) and he thinks there is potential for the future. He sells calls against his long position.

Amy Raskin advised a viewer who invested 17% of her portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) to trim the position and diversify. She likes the energy sector and the fundamentals for Chevron.

Jenny Harrington likes both Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC). She said that both are great stories, but she would rather buy Medical Properties because it has a great valuation.

