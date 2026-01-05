Trump Heaps Praise On 'Well-Meaning' Elon Musk After Weekend Dinner As The Tesla CEO Says 2026 Is Going To Be 'Amazing'

President Donald Trump has praised Elon Musk following a dinner with the Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO this weekend.

80% Super Genius, Says Trump

In a press briefing from Air Force One on Sunday, Trump was asked if Musk was back in the fold following the dinner. "Elon's [Musk] great," Trump said. "He's 80% super genius and 20% he makes mistakes," he shared, echoing his earlier comments about the Tesla CEO. Trump also added that Musk was a "well-meaning" person.

Musk also took to the social media platform X on Sunday, sharing a picture of himself with Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at dinner. "Had a lovely dinner last night with @POTUS and @FLOTUS," Musk shared, adding that "2026 is going to be amazing!"

Deepening Ties

The pair, which were at one point feuding over Trump's Big Beautiful Bill’s potential effects on EVs, among other things, have seemingly resolved all differences. Musk was instrumental in Trump's bid for reelection to office, spending over $250 million in funding to the Trump campaign. Musk's role was also acknowledged by Trump recently.

Meanwhile, Musk's close ally and former CEO of Shift4 Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:FOUR) , Jared Isaacman, was also recently appointed as NASA's Administrator, which could prove to be a boost for Musk's Mars ambitions. Isaacman's nomination was earlier rescinded by Trump, citing previous political associations.

However, deep ties with the Trump administration haven’t translated into better sales for Musk-led Tesla, which was recently overtook by rival BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC:BYDDF) as the world’s leading electric vehicle maker amid sales growth.

Price Action: TSLA surged 0.78% to $441.49 during the after-hours trading session on Friday after slipping 2.59% to $438.07 at Market close.

