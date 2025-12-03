Trump Says He And Musk 'Get Along Well,' Credits Him For Help During Election: 'I Like Elon A Lot'

President Donald Trump has said that he gets along well with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk when being asked if he is back again in his social circle following the pair's falling out earlier this year.

‘I Like Elon A Lot,' Says Trump

During a press briefing at the White House, Trump was asked by reporters about his views on the Tesla CEO and whether their relationship was on good terms. "I like Elon a lot; he really helped during the election with his endorsement," Trump said.

However, Trump did acknowledge that the pair had one problem. "I didn't wanna have… everybody had to have an electric car, and he makes electric cars," Trump said. Trump later reassured that the pair were on good terms. "We get along well," he said.

Musk was invited by Trump to the White House Correspondents’ dinner recently, which marked an easing of relations since the pair's falling out, which kicked off after Trump announced some policy changes detrimental to EVs and Tesla's business model, like the rolling back of the $7,500 Federal EV Credit.

Musk was also snubbed from Trump’s Rose Garden event, which included several tech CEOs like OpenAI‘s Sam Altman and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Tesla's Falling Sales, Michael Burry's Tesla Comments

Amid the easing of relations between Trump and Musk, Tesla sales continue to fall in multiple regions across Europe, with the company recording a nearly 50% drop in registrations for its vehicles in Europe during October.

Elsewhere, investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" fame recently criticized Tesla, calling it "ridiculously overvalued" and attacked Tesla and Musk's supporters, terming them the "Elon cult." Despite his attacks, however, Burry clarified he did not have a short position against the EV giant's stock.

Price Action: TSLA slipped 0.21% to $429.24 at Market close, further declining 0.32% to $427.85 in the After-hours session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

