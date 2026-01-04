Elon Musk Says SpaceX Will Target Producing 10,000 Starship Rockets Annually

Commercial space flight company SpaceX's CEO, Elon Musk, has laid out an ambitious production target for the company's Starship rocket.

10,000 Units Annually

On Sunday, Musk quoted a post on the social media platform X, which suggested that SpaceX could ramp up Starship production in the future, similar to how aircraft manufacturers do. Musk agreed with the hypothesis.

"Yes, at massive volume," Musk said. "Maybe as high as 10,000 ships per year," the billionaire shared in the post. It's worth noting that the billionaire had earlier touted Starship as a crucial element for NASA's Artemis mission to the moon in the near future.

SpaceX's 2026 IPO

2026 could prove to be a pivotal year for both SpaceX and Musk, as the company is targeting a possible IPO this year, which could push the space flight giant's valuation to $1.5 trillion. SpaceX is reportedly going to target an initial $800 billion valuation through its public listing. Musk had earlier laid out an ambitious target of a $100 trillion valuation for SpaceX in the future.

Investor Bill Ackman, founder of the investment firm Pershing Square Capital Management, on the other hand, proposed that SpaceX could go public next year via the firm’s special purpose acquisition rights vehicle, touting it as a move that would allow Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to also invest in SpaceX with ease.

Starlink In Venezuela

SpaceX's Starlink, which has proved to be an integral part of SpaceX's revenue model and currently operates in over 115 regions across the globe, will also offer free satellite internet access to people in Venezuela for a limited period of time, following the capture of the country's leader, President Nicolás Maduro, over the weekend in a U.S. military operation.

