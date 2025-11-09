American Airlines CEO Calls To End Shutdown Amid Flight Cancellations: 'We Don't Need To Be Here'

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history hit 39 days on Saturday, leading to flight cancellations amid worsening air traffic controller shortages before the busy travel season.

American Airlines Reduces Flight Operations

According to a CNBC report, via Fortune, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) CEO Robert Isom said the airline canceled over 220 of its 6,200 scheduled flights on Friday, with smaller routes such as Miami to Orlando and Dallas-Fort Worth to Corpus Christi most affected.

“This is frustrating. We don’t need to be in this position. We’ve got to get the government back open so we don’t have to cancel flights,” Isom said.

FAA Orders Traffic Reductions

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered incremental air traffic reductions reaching 10% by Nov. 14. The agency started with 4% cuts at 40 major airports on Friday, escalating to 6% by Nov. 11 and 8% by Nov. 13.

A Fortune report states that United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL), Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL), and American Airlines canceled between 3.5% and 4% of flights on Friday, with The Associated Press reporting about 1,000 cancellations due to the shutdown.

Controllers Miss Second Paycheck

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Fox News on Friday that federal aviation employees face their second missed paycheck on Tuesday if the shutdown continues.

“Most of the controllers can navigate missing one paycheck, virtually none of them can navigate missing two paychecks,” Duffy said.

There is a staffing shortage as a result of air traffic controllers calling in sick to work secondary jobs.

Thanksgiving arrives in 18 days.

