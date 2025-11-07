Trump Administration Wins Temporary Supreme Court Reprieve In Fight Over Billions In SNAP Payments For 42 Million Americans

On Friday, the Supreme Court granted the Donald Trump administration a brief reprieve in its escalating battle over Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments. The court temporarily halted a lower court order that required full food aid distribution to millions of Americans during the government shutdown.

Justice Jackson Issues Temporary Freeze

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson temporarily froze a lower court ruling that had compelled the Trump administration to immediately provide full federal food benefits to roughly 42 million Americans, reported CBS News.

The order, she said, allows the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals more time to decide whether the administration deserves longer emergency relief while its appeal proceeds.

Jackson wrote that the pause would "facilitate the First Circuit's expeditious resolution" of the dispute, directing the appeals court to move "with dispatch."

See Also: Rand Paul Warns Of ‘Farmageddon' As Tariffs Hit Farmers, Says Supreme Court Must Rein In Trump's Executive Tax Power

Trump Officials Warn Of Funding Shortfall

The Justice Department argued that the administration has already depleted a $5 billion contingency reserve, leaving insufficient funds to cover the full $9 billion needed for November SNAP benefits.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer said redirecting money from Child Nutrition Programs would "jeopardize those programs' ability to fully operate this year."

District Judge John McConnell had earlier ordered the administration to make full payments.

On Thursday, he accused the government of undermining "the intent and effectiveness" of his initial ruling after President Donald Trump suggested benefits would resume only when Democrats reopened the government.

Democrats Slam Trump For Defying Court Orders

Top Democrats condemned President Trump for withholding SNAP funds during the government shutdown, accusing him of defying court orders and deepening hardship for vulnerable families.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Trump was "creating a hunger crisis in America."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) accused the president of using "hungry children, veterans and seniors" as political hostages, while Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) warned that Trump's threats to ignore court rulings were meant to "maximize the pain on American families."

On the other hand, Vice President JD Vance argued that a federal judge was trying to dictate their actions in the middle of a government shutdown.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock