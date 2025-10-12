Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Once Backed Hillary Clinton. He Now Supports Trump's National Guard Proposal For San Francisco

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM), has expressed support for President Donald Trump‘s plan to deploy National Guard troops to San Francisco.

In an interview with the New York Times, Benioff said that he believes the city faces a significant police shortage and welcomes the additional security presence.

Benioff once backed Hillary Clinton, leaning towards the liberal side of the politics of Silicon Valley and supporting a business tax for homeless services.

Trump's Troop Orders Face Legal Hurdles

Trump has already dispatched troops to cities like Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Memphis, but legal challenges have prevented deployments to Chicago and Portland.

In August, Trump suggested sending troops to San Francisco, criticizing Democrats for the city’s condition. Benioff added that San Francisco is short about 1,000 police officers, and National Guard troops could help curb crime.

See Also: Trump Vows ‘I Will Not Allow The Democrats To Hold Our Military…Hostage,’ Orders Pentagon To Pay Troops During Government Shutdown

Benioff Says ‘We Don't Have Enough Cops'

"We don't have enough cops, so if they can be cops, I'm all for it," he said, adding that Democrats had "destroyed" San Francisco and that he would support the "clean up" of the City by the Bay, as well.

Despite Benioff’s concerns, San Francisco’s crime rates have decreased this year, with then-Mayor London Breed stating in January that the crime rate was the lowest since 2001.

However, Benioff plans to hire off-duty officers for Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference, which will bring 50,000 attendees to the city. He emphasized, "When you walk through San Francisco next week, there will be cops on every corner."

"I don't think anyone has hired more people or given more money or supported San Francisco more than I have," Benioff added.

Warming Relations Between Trump And Tech Leaders

Benioff’s comments come amid a warming relationship between tech leaders and Trump, highlighted by Benioff’s attendance at a state dinner for Trump hosted by King Charles in England.

Other tech executives, including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook, have also engaged with the president recently.

The proposal to deploy National Guard troops to San Francisco is part of a broader strategy by President Trump to address what he perceives as lawlessness in major cities.

Critics Slam Trump's National Guard Proposals

However, this approach has sparked controversy and legal challenges. For instance, a federal judge temporarily blocked Trump’s plan to send troops to Portland, citing ongoing legal disputes.

Similarly, Clinton and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker have criticized the deployment of Texas National Guard troops to Chicago, labeling it an “outrageous assault” on states’ rights.

Republican senators have also expressed concern over the precedent set by deploying troops without state consent.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: lev radin on Shutterstock.com