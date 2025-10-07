Hillary Clinton Echoes Illinois Governor Claim That Texas National Guard Deployment Is Trump's Invasion: Urges Americans To 'Speak Up'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, a Chicago native, on Monday echoed Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's alarm over President Donald Trump's plan to deploy Texas National Guard troops to Chicago and other cities, calling the move an "outrageous assault on Illinois and Oregon" and invoking the GOP's own rhetoric on states' rights.

Hillary Clinton Invokes States' Rights, Condemns Troop Deployments

"If ‘states' rights' mean anything, they must include the right to not get invaded by another state in peacetime. Americans everywhere: Speak up and stand against Trump's outrageous assaults on Illinois and Oregon," Clinton wrote on X.

Pritzker Decries ‘Invasion' As Abbott Confirms Orders

Pritzker said Sunday the administration is ordering 400 members of the Texas National Guard to Illinois, Oregon and other locations, adding he received no direct outreach from federal officials. "We must now start calling this what it is: Trump's Invasion… There is no reason a President should send military troops into a sovereign state without their knowledge, consent, or cooperation," he said in a statement.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) confirmed the deployment, saying he backs the president's request. "I fully authorized the President to call up 400 members of the Texas National Guard to ensure safety for federal officials. You can either fully enforce protection for federal employees or get out of the way and let Texas Guard do it," Abbott said.

Federal Justifications, Raids And Ongoing Legal Challenges

The White House has argued that federal personnel need backup because local authorities have not adequately cooperated or protected federal forces during an immigration crackdown in Chicago. City officials recently designated "ICE-free zones" at certain public facilities, while according to a CBS report, the Department of Homeland Security has blamed sanctuary policies for hindering operations.

As per a Reuters report, tensions spiked over the last week after a high-profile ICE raid in Chicago in which agents rappelled from helicopters onto an apartment building, smashing doors and detaining residents — a show of force civil rights groups called unprecedented. Federal officials say the raids target violent offenders.

Meanwhile, as per an Associated Press account, Illinois and Chicago have sued to block the Guard deployment. A judge in Oregon has separately issued a restraining order to prevent a parallel move there. Another court in Illinois declined to halt the plan pending further briefing immediately.

Photo Courtesy: Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock.com

