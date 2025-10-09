Anthony Scaramucci Says Republicans Will Control Country For A Generation If Democrats Keep Acting Like Bitcoin Critic Katie Porter

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital and longtime Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) advocate, condemned on Wednesday California gubernatorial hopeful Katie Porter's conduct during a press interview.

Scaramucci Reacts To Viral Video

In an X post, Scaramucci quoted a now viral video originally aired by CBS News, showing Porter visibly agitated by a journalist's question about whether she needed Republican voters to win the election.

"I don't want to have an unhappy experience with you," Porter said, as the former lawmaker threatened to walk out of the interview at one point.

Scaramucci took strong objection to Porter's behavior, saying, "If democrats keep this up Republicans will control the country for another generation."

Reactions From X Crowd

Reactions varied, with journalist Annie Dufour finding the interviewer's questions routine and Porter's “aggressive” behavior unjustified.

Another user, Cate, said Porter's conduct should not be equated with that of an entire party, adding, "Nuance matters especially in these fraught times."

Porter didn’t immediately return Benzinga’s request for comment.

Crypto Advocates Mount Attack On Porter

Interestingly, Scaramucci supported Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election and joined the "Crypto for Harris" advocacy group.

He joins cryptocurrency exchange Gemini founder Tyler Winklevoss in criticizing Porter’s conduct.

Winklevoss, known for his right-wing leanings, described Porter as a "protégé" of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and a cryptocurrency hater.

Notably, Porter joined Warren in 2022 to investigate whether Bitcoin mining in Texas was harming the state's electrical grid and negatively impacting the environment. She also voted against a joint resolution to reverse the SAB 121 order, which was deemed detrimental to the cryptocurrency industry.

Porter served in the House from 2019 to 2025, representing California’s 47th district. After losing the 2024 Democratic Senate primary to Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), she announced her 2026 gubernatorial bid earlier this year.

