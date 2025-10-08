'Elizabeth Warren Protégé' Katie Porter Branded Crypto Hater By Tyler Winklevoss

Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, called California gubernatorial hopeful Katie Porter a cryptocurrency hater on Tuesday and a “protégé” of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Winklevoss Finds Porter ‘Totally Unlikable’

In an X post, Winklevoss described Porter as “smug”, “entitled”, and “totally unlikable”, and one who “hates” cryptocurrency.

“Would it surprise you to learn that this is Elizabeth Warren’s protege who also hates crypto?” Winklevoss said, drawing parallels to the senior Democrat known for demanding strict regulations for the cryptocurrency industry.

Winklevoss’s scathing remarks came in response to a recent interview in which Porter objected to a journalist’s question about whether she needed Republican voters to win the election. At one point in the conversation, Porter chose to walk out.

Benzinga contacted Porter’s official campaign for comment, but didn’t get an immediate response.

Crypto Industry United Against Porter

Porter is seen as hostile by the pro-cryptocurrency lobby in the U.S. Fairshake, a cryptocurrency-focused super political action committee spent $10 million in California’s Senate primary contest to hinder her bid.

Fairshake’s largest donors have been Ripple Labs and Coinbase, with the Winklevoss twins also making generous contributions.

Porter joined Warren in 2022 to investigate whether Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining in Texas was harming the state’s electrical grid, raising consumer electricity prices and negatively impacting the environment.

Porter also voted against a joint resolution to overturn the SAB 121 directive, which was considered damaging to the industry’s interests.

