North Korean Hackers Set A Record With $2 Billion Crypto Heist in 2025: Report

North Korean hackers have stolen over $2 billion in cryptocurrency this year, setting a new annual record, according to blockchain analysis firm Elliptic.

Hackers Shift Tactics

The $2 billion theft surpasses the previous record of $1.35 billion set in 2022, the blog post published by Elliptic said. This year's losses are largely driven by February's $1.46 billion theft from cryptocurrency exchange Bybit.

The known value of cryptoassets stolen by the regime now amounts to more than $6 billion, a figure that could be an underestimate, Elliptic said.

The firm’s study, which is based on over 30 hacks carried out in 2025, found that while crypto exchanges remain the main targets, hackers have started targeting wealthy individuals owning substantial amounts of crypto.

Most hacks this year have been driven by deceiving or manipulating individuals to gain access to cryptocurrency. Earlier, technical flaws in the crypto infrastructure were exploited to steal funds.

"We are aware of many other thefts that share some of the hallmarks of North Korea-linked activity but lack sufficient evidence to be definitively attributed. Other thefts are likely unreported and remain unknown," Elliptic said.

North Korea's Expanding Cyber Crimes

This is not the first time North Korea’s cyber activities have made headlines. In September, it was reported that North Korean hackers were using fake job offers to infiltrate the cryptocurrency sector and steal digital cash. The problem had escalated to the point where job seekers were regularly scrutinizing recruiters for North Korean connections. By October, North Korean IT agents were reported to have funneled $1 billion into Kim Jong-un‘s nuclear program.

In May, it was revealed that North Korea was infiltrating American businesses via remote jobs, with the help of unwitting U.S. citizens. A Minnesota woman had established a “laptop farm” in her home, allowing North Korean workers overseas to pose as U.S.-based tech employees.

