Trump 'Proud' After Israel And Hamas Sign Off On Peace Plan: 'Blessed Are The Peacemakers'

Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that both Israel and Hamas have agreed to the initial phase of a peace plan. This agreement includes the release of all hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to a predetermined line. Trump emphasized that this is a significant step towards achieving lasting peace in the region. He expressed gratitude to mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey for their efforts in facilitating this agreement.

Blessed Are The Peacemakers

Trump’s announcement comes after a series of diplomatic efforts, including sending envoys to Egypt to advance ceasefire talks. The peace plan, which includes a ceasefire and the exchange of hostages, has been a focal point of Trump’s foreign policy in the region. The agreement marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict, with Trump stating, “BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!”

Hostages To Be Released Soon

The White House announced on X that "All hostages [are] to be released very soon!" A video showed families of the captives thanking the Trump administration for its efforts to bring those held by Hamas back home.

Plan In The Works For Some Time

The agreement is a significant development in the long-standing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Trump’s peace plan, which has been in the works for some time, aims to bring stability to the region. According to a previous Benzinga report, Trump’s envoys have been actively working to finalize the details of the hostage exchange.

Trump had threatened ‘complete obliteration’ for Hamas if they refused to relinquish control of the region. This warning had come from the president after a tense phone call between him and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The president had pushed Israel to stop bombing Gaza so that hostages held by Hamas could be extracted safely. He said earlier in the month, “Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly.”

