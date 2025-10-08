Nancy Pelosi's Tempus Play Might Be Smartest Trade In Washington — Stock Surges 200%

Tracking the financial-market trades of members of Congress might be the ultimate investor edge—especially with one AI stock in Nancy Pelosi's portfolio now up over 200% since she bought in.

Pelosi Buys Call Options In Tempus AI

Earlier this year, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) disclosed buying call options in Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM), an artificial intelligence company focusing the healthcare sector.

The disclosure showed the purchase of 50 call options with an expiration date of Jan. 16, 2026 and a strike price of $20, as reported by Benzinga's Government Trades page.

The transaction was valued at $50,000 to $100,000 at the time. Today, the call options are valued at $415,000. While it is unknow exactly how much Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi, who completed the trade, paid, the investment is up substantially.

Investors who followed Pelosi would also be up over 200% and showing a big gain since the purchase date.

On Jan. 14, Tempus AI stock traded between $31.66 and $34.62. Shares are up 194.3% to 221.8% since that date.

Another member of Congress has also bought shares of Tempus AI in 2025 with Congressman Robert Bresnahan (R-Pa.) disclosing that he bought $1,000 to $15,000 worth of shares on May 9.

Tempus AI stock traded between $60.50 and $66.30 on May 9, meaning the Congressman is up anywhere from 53.7% to 68.4% from his investment earlier this year.

When it comes to investing in AI stocks, Congress may hold the secret and know which stock to pick.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Stock Loved by Pelosi & Cathie Wood

Pelosi isn't the only big name in Tempus AI — Ark Funds, led by Cathie Wood, is also a major backer of the AI company.

Tempus AI is the largest holding in the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) making up 11.3% of assets. The stock is also the fifth largest holding in the Ark Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK) at 5.3% of assets.

In April, Ark Research Analyst Nemo Marjanovic wrote in a weekly Ark email that Tempus AI signing a partnership with AstraZeneca and Pathos AI signaled a way to unlock new drug targets, accelerate therapeutic development and drive personalized care.

“This deal signals an important shift as pharma companies advance from adopting AI models to building them,” Marjanovic said. “In our view, every pharma/biotech giant will have to train and finetune their own models to address their respective pipelines and strategies.”

The Ark analyst said at the time that “the arms race for AI dominance in healthcare has begun.”

In August, Tempus AI reported second-quarter financial results with revenue and earnings per share beating analyst estimates.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $314.64, up 89.6% year-over-year. The company's Genomics segment had revenue of $241.8 million, which was up 115.3% year-over-year. Oncology testing, Hereditary testing and Data and Services revenue were up 32.9%, 33.6% and 35.7% respectively on a year-over-year basis.

"The business is performing well with revenues and margins growing faster than expected, contributing to our continued improvement in adjusted EBITDA on a year-over-year basis," Tempus AI founder and CEO Eric Lefkofsky said at the time.

The company increased its guidance with an expectation of full year revenue of $1.26 billion, which would be up 82% year-over-year.

New All-Time Highs

Tempus AI stock hit a new all-time high of $102.49 on Wednesday. The stock has traded between $31.36 and $102.49 over the last 52 weeks. Shares are up 197.5% year-to-date in 2025.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock