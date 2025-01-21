Tempus AI Stock Is Trading Higher Tuesday: What's Going On?

Tempus AI Inc TEM shares are trading higher Tuesday after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disclosed a new position in the technology company.

What Happened: Pelosi disclosed in a new filing that she purchased 50 call options in Tempus AI on Jan. 14 with a strike price of $20. The value of the calls is between $50,000 and $100,000, and they are not set to expire until Jan. 16, 2026.

Tempus AI is a technology company that aims to advance precision medicine by applying AI to healthcare. The company went public in 2024, but shares have traded lower since its public debut. The stock was up more than 17% at last check on the disclosure from Pelosi.

Pelosi also bought call options in Alphabet, Amazon and Nvidia, according to the filing.

Tempus AI on Tuesday announced the national launch of its AI-enabled personal health concierge app Olivia. The app is designed to empower patients by bringing their health-related data into one central location and then leveraging advanced AI to provide actionable insights.

“At Tempus, our goal has always been to improve patient outcomes by harnessing the power of data and AI. Now, as AI becomes increasingly integrated into healthcare, tools like Olivia will be essential in helping patients understand and navigate their care,” said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus.

“This app goes beyond organizing information; it’s a proactive partner empowering patients to steer their health with confidence and clarity.”

See Also: US Stocks Set To Open On A Positive Note As Trump’s Second White House Term Kicks Off: Tesla, Apple, Netflix Among Stocks In Focus

TEM Price Action: Tempus AI shares were up 18.0% at $41.48 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Pixabay.