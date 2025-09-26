After Public Fallout With Trump, Elon Musk Shows Support Again, Shares Cryptic AI Image Mocking Comey And Blasts Democrats Over Government Shutdown

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk publicly backed the Trump administration following former FBI Director James Comey‘s indictment.

Musk Responds to Comey Charges

Musk posted the AI-generated image on X, showing President Donald Trump arranging pebbles on a beach to spell “FAFO.” According to Business Insider, the post was a reference to Comey’s May photo on X, where pebbles were arranged to spell “8647,” a message that Trump administration officials saw as a potential threat against the president.

The term "86" is old slang from the 1930s, meaning to “throw out” or “get rid of,” originally used to indicate something was sold out. Meanwhile, "47" is widely understood as a reference to Trump, who is serving as the 47th U.S. president.



Musk also shared a post from Attorney General Pam Bondi about the Comey indictment.

Comey is facing two charges: making false statements to Congress and obstruction of congressional proceedings.

Additionally, Trump has criticized other former Biden DOJ officials, including calling for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to fire Lisa Monaco.

Government Shutdown Support

Musk also supported the Trump administration’s stance on the potential government shutdown next Wednesday. He replied “Yup” to Vice President JD Vance's post, which blamed Democrats for the shutdown, accusing them of pushing for “healthcare for illegal aliens.”

Recent Trump Interaction

The posts followed a conversation between Musk and Trump at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service on Sunday.

Since their falling out in June, Musk has occasionally shown support for the administration. After the passage of July’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” Musk announced plans to start an “America Party,” though he has yet to take formal steps toward its creation.

