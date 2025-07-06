Elon Musk Announces Formation of 'America Party' Emerges in Wake of Donald Trump's Historic Spending Bill

Tech mogul Elon Musk has announced the formation of a new political party, the “America Party,” on his social media platform X.

The creation of the America Party comes in the wake of President Donald Trump‘s signing of a significant spending bill on July 4.

Musk expressed his disapproval of the bill’s spending measures and formed the new party as a countermeasure to what he views as a flawed two-party system.

Prior to his decision, Musk conducted a poll on X, querying voters about their desire for independence from the existing political framework. The poll garnered over 1.2 million votes, with a majority of 65.4% favoring the establishment of a new political party.

Musk announced the results of the poll on Saturday, stating, “By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it.” He further explained that the America Party was created to “give you back your freedom.”

The new party’s strategy is to secure key congressional seats, thereby forming a swing bloc potent enough to challenge both the Republican and Democratic parties.

Despite this, skeptics argue that the emergence of a third party could divide the conservative vote, potentially making it easier for Democrats to secure victories. Some suggest that Musk’s efforts would be better spent working to reform the GOP from within.

Historically, third parties have found it difficult to establish a foothold in American politics due to the system’s bias towards the two dominant parties.

The formation of the America Party marks a significant shift in the political landscape. With Musk’s influence and the backing of a large number of voters, the party could potentially disrupt the longstanding two-party system.

However, the challenge lies in overcoming the historical difficulties faced by third parties in gaining traction within the American political framework.

