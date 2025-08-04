Building America's Future, a political action committee (PAC) backed by Elon Musk, has allocated over a million dollars for the promotion of recent White House victories, including a GOP policy package that Musk had previously criticized.

The PAC is set to launch a 30-second ad titled “Independence” on Fox News. The ad commends President Trump and the GOP for the passage of the “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” which extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts and other GOP victories, despite nearly $1 trillion in impending Medicaid cuts, reported Politico.

The ad, which will debut on Monday, lauds the tax cuts for working families, including the doubling of the child tax credit and tax reductions for seniors. This is despite Musk’s previous denunciation of the megabill as “utterly insane and destructive.”

Despite Musk’s opposition, the PAC has chosen to support the megabill. Generra Peck, a senior advisor to the PAC, praised President Trump, Leader John Thune, and Speaker Mike Johnson for their “tremendous strength and vision” in getting the historic tax cuts for working families passed.

Musk Donates $15 Million To Trump’s MAGA And GOP Despite His Sharp Criticisms

Musk’s support for the GOP and Trump’s policies has been a subject of interest. Just days before he called for the formation of a third party, Musk donated $15 million to President Trump’s MAGA Inc. and the Republican Party. This move raised questions about Musk’s political intentions and his potential role in shaping the future of the GOP.

Moreover, Musk has publicly criticized Trump’s policies, particularly those related to renewable energy subsidies. In July, Musk slammed Trump for axing subsidies on renewable energy. Musk stated that SpaceX secured all NASA contracts by “doing a better job for less money.” He warned that awarding those contracts to other companies could double costs for taxpayers and risk leaving astronauts stranded in space.

Trump Turns to Altman, Amazon Amid Musk Fallout

Musk’s strained relationship with Trump has led to Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, replacing Musk as Trump's go-to AI advisor. Also, the Trump administration is reportedly considering alternative partners for the Golden Dome missile defense system, including Amazon.com Inc.'s AMZN Project Kuiper.

