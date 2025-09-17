Donald Trump Arrives In UK For Second State Visit As $42 Billion US Tech Investment Boosts AI And Quantum Projects

President Donald Trump arrived in Britain on Tuesday evening for his unprecedented second state visit, greeted with royal pageantry and the announcement of a multibillion-dollar U.S. technology investment in the United Kingdom.

Trump Welcomed By King Charles At Windsor Castle With Historic Royal Ceremony

Air Force One touched down at Stansted Airport before Trump and First Lady Melania Trump traveled to Winfield House, the U.S. ambassador's residence in London, reported BBC News.

On Wednesday, Trump will join King Charles III at Windsor Castle for a full ceremonial welcome featuring a 1,300-strong guard of honor, a gun salute, and a carriage procession. A state banquet in St. George's Hall will serve as the centerpiece of the visit.

Speaking ahead of the trip, Trump called Charles "an elegant gentleman" and "He’s been a friend of mine for a long time, and everybody respects him," adding that "he represents the country so well."

He also described the visit as "an honour," said the U.K. was "a very special place" for him, and noted, "My relationship is very good with the UK. They want to see if they can refine the trade deal a little bit… I'm into helping them."

US Tech Giants Announce $42 Billion UK Investment Deal During Trump Visit

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host Trump at Chequers on Thursday for talks on trade and security.

In tandem with the visit, U.S. tech companies announced £31 billion ($42 billion) in U.K. investments, including £22 billion ($30 billion) from Microsoft Corp. MSFT and £5 billion ($6 billion) from Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, with a focus on artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and nuclear power.

Scaramucci Reacts To UK Strategy

The founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, Anthony Scaramucci, posted on X: "The Brits are playing him smart: Pomp without Circumstance."

US-UK Tech Deal To Boost AI, Quantum Computing And Semiconductor

Last week, the U.K. and the U.S. signed a major technology agreement during Trump's visit to the U.K.

The partnership focused on collaboration in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, telecommunications, and quantum computing, aiming to strengthen ties between the two countries' tech industries.

Trump was joined by Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, highlighting the involvement of major tech leaders in the growing U.S.-U.K. tech collaboration.

Nvidia, however, faced challenges from proposed U.S. legislation that could limit its global competitiveness.

U.K. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said that cutting-edge technologies such as AI and quantum computing would transform people's lives.

