President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation from King Charles III for a second state visit to the United Kingdom in mid-September.

What Happened: The U.S. President and First Lady, Melania Trump, will be hosted by the British monarch from Sept. 17 to 19. The visit will include a stay at Windsor Castle. Notably, the visit coincides with the U.K. parliamentary recess, potentially avoiding a diplomatic dispute. The House of Commons will be on recess, but the House of Lords will be in session, reported the BBC.

The invitation was extended by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer when he visited the White House in February. Starmer described the second state visit as “truly historic” and “unprecedented.”

Presidents serving a second term are usually invited for a lunch or tea with the monarch, rather than being granted a full state visit.

However, the invitation has sparked controversy among some members of the Labour Party. Labour MP Kate Osborne has petitioned against Trump’s potential address to Parliament, citing his record on “misogynism, racism and xenophobia.” The motion has been supported by 20 lawmakers, reported Politico.

Why It Matters: Trump’s second state visit to the U.K. comes on the heels of several significant events in the transatlantic relationship. In May, Trump’s reiterated his call to make Canada the 51st state of the U.S. to be a part of the Golden Dome project, which coincided with King Charles III‘s visit to Canada.

During his speech, the King made a pointed reference to the national anthem, stating, "The true north is, indeed, strong and free." Canadian lawmakers responded with a prolonged standing ovation, widely interpreted as a rebuttal to Trump's recent claims and a reaffirmation of the country's sovereignty.

Meanwhile, in June, the Trump-Starmer trade deal went into effect, reducing U.S. tariffs on UK cars from 27.5% to 10% and creating a quota system allowing up to 100,000 British vehicles annually at the reduced rate. This deal was seen as a significant step in strengthening the economic ties between the two nations.

Trump’s second state visit will likely be seen as a further indication of the evolving relationship between the U.S. and the U.K.

