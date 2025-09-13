Trump To Seal US-UK Tech Pact On AI, Chips And Quantum Computing During London Visit: Report

The United Kingdom and the United States are set to sign a major technology agreement during President Trump‘s visit to the UK.

This new partnership will emphasize collaboration on areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, telecommunications, and quantum computing, aiming to strengthen ties between the two countries’ massive tech industries, according to a Reuters report.

Major Tech Executives Join Delegation

President Trump will be joined by Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI‘s Sam Altman on his upcoming UK visit, highlighting the key role of major tech leaders in the growing U.S.-UK tech collaboration. Nvidia, however, faces challenges from proposed U.S. legislation that could limit its global competitiveness.

Liz Kendall, the UK’s Technology Secretary, stated, “Cutting-edge technology such as AI and quantum computing will transform our lives.”

BlackRock Plans $700 Million Investment

According to reports, alongside the tech collaboration, U.S. investment firms are also deepening their involvement in the UK market. For example, BlackRock Inc. BLK plans to invest $700 million in British data centers, signaling continued transatlantic economic ties. Notably, BlackRock's Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income, Rick Rieder, is among the candidates being considered for the role of Federal Reserve Chair.

U.S. companies such as Anthropic and OpenAI are opening offices in London, while UK-based firms like DeepMind are continuing to invest in partnerships across the Atlantic.

AI Action Plans Drive Cooperation

Both countries have published AI Action Plans this year. This agreement seeks to strengthen collaboration between the two countries’ tech industries, creating more opportunities for businesses and consumers.

