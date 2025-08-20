President Donald Trump has purchased more than $100 million worth of bonds since taking office in January, according to official filings with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

The Details: The documents outline 690 transactions involving debt issued by local governments, utilities, and major corporations including Meta Platforms, Inc. META, Home Depot Inc. HD UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH and T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, according to CNBC.

Read Next: Palantir Leads Tech Stock Slide: 52% Of Retail Investors Say No AI ‘Bubble’

Ethics rules require the president and other top officials to disclose such transactions, though only in value ranges rather than exact amounts. Trump's investments include several single purchases worth up to $1 million each.

Critics note that some of the companies whose debt Trump holds are directly affected by federal policy, fueling long-standing concerns about conflicts of interest.

Unlike his predecessors, Trump has not divested from his business or financial holdings, though he is legally exempt from many conflict-of-interest laws.

Forbes estimates Trump's net worth at more than $5 billion, more than double what it was at the end of his first term in 2020.

What Else: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has ended an investigation into Credova Financial, a gun financing firm linked to Donald Trump Jr., calling the Biden-era probe politically motivated.

In a letter sent Tuesday to PSQ Holdings, Inc. PSQH, Credova's parent company, the CFPB said the prior administration unfairly targeted the business because of its ties to firearms and conservative investors.

Chief Legal Officer Mark Paoletta wrote that the case illustrated "weaponization against disfavored industries and individuals" and emphasized that President Trump is committed to stopping such practices.

According to Paoletta, CFPB staff under President Joe Biden pushed Credova to stop leasing firearms and escalated their scrutiny after Trump Jr. joined PublicSquare's board in December.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock