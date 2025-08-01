Putin Disregards Trump's Sanctions Deadline, Touts War Gains On Ukraine: 'Disappointments Arise From Inflated Expectations'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated that there will be no shift in Russia’s stance on the Ukraine conflict, despite the looming sanctions deadline set by President Donald Trump.

Putin Pushes For Negotiations With Ukraine, Asserts Upper Hand

Putin, in a statement on Friday, expressed Russia’s hope for further peace talks with Ukraine. However, he made it clear that the war’s momentum was in Russia’s favor, reported Reuters. He referenced his Defence Ministry’s announcement that Moscow’s forces had captured the Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar after a 16-month battle, a claim Ukraine has denied.

Putin, without directly addressing the Trump deadline, mentioned that the recent peace talks with Ukraine had yielded positive results, and Russia anticipates further negotiations. He emphasized the need for detailed private conversations to approach the issue peacefully.

“As for any disappointments on the part of anyone, all disappointments arise from inflated expectations. This is a well-known general rule,” Putin said.

Despite Zelenskyy’s Ceasefire Pleas, Russia Insists on Agreement Before Leader-Level Meeting

Despite Ukraine’s calls for an immediate ceasefire, Russia insists on a final and durable settlement. The conflict’s intensity has notably increased since peace talks began in May, with Russia conducting heavy air strikes, particularly on the capital, Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Putin to engage in direct talks, a proposal supported by the U.S. and Ukraine’s European allies. However, Russia insists that a leaders’ meeting can only occur to confirm agreements reached by negotiators.

Markets On Edge As Trump Pressures Russia

This development follows President Trump’s recent escalation of pressure on Moscow. Trump declared that the U.S. would impose tariffs and sanctions on Russia within 10 days unless significant progress was made towards ending the Ukraine conflict. This ultimatum carries significant market implications, with potential disruptions to global oil supplies and crude oil hovering around $70 per barrel.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Acting NASA Administrator and U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is scheduled to hold talks with his Russian counterpart over “space issues” later this week, marking the first high-level meeting between the two heads of the space agencies since 2018.

