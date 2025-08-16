RFK Jr. Says He's 'Not Running For President In 2028,' As GOP Rift Pitting Steve Bannon, JD Vance And Others Surges Over Trump's Successor

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has categorically denied rumors of a 2028 presidential campaign, while former White House strategist Steve Bannon reportedly explores his own bid that could fracture the ‘Make America Great Again’ or MAGA movement and challenge Vice President JD Vance.

Kennedy Rejects Presidential Speculation Amid DC Pressure

Kennedy took to social media to address what he called “flat-out lies” about his presidential ambitions. “I am not running for president in 2028,” Kennedy stated on his platform, attributing the rumors to Washington lobby groups attempting to “drive a wedge between President [Donald] Trump and me.”

The Health Secretary emphasized his commitment to Trump’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda, defending his staff against what he characterized as coordinated attacks designed to undermine their healthcare reform initiatives.

Bannon Explores 2028 Challenge Despite Vance’s Lead

According to Daily Mail sources, the 71-year-old host of ‘War Room’ has begun seeking political advice for a potential presidential run. Bannon privately questioned Vance’s readiness, telling associates the Vice President is “not tough enough to run in 2028,” despite expressing personal affection for him.

The potential primary battle comes as Vance maintains significant advantages within conservative circles. At February’s CPAC conference, Vance secured 61% support in the presidential straw poll, while Bannon garnered 12%.

MAGA Movement Faces Internal Tensions

The MAGA movement has largely positioned Vance as Trump’s natural successor, with recent speculation about a potential Vance-Marco Rubio ticket gaining traction.

Bannon’s consideration comes amid strained relationships with key Trump allies, including Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, who has predicted additional legal challenges for the former strategist following his 2025 contempt of Congress conviction.

