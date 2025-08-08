Steve Bannon Eyes 2028 Presidential Run, Feels JD Vance 'Not Tough Enough' For The Role: Report

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is reportedly contemplating a run for the U.S. presidency in 2028, potentially causing a shake up within the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

Bannon Seeks Political Advice For Potential Run

Bannon is in the early stages of planning a presidential run. The 71-year-old host of the ‘War Room’ show has stated seeking political advice, sources close to Bannon revealed to Daily Mail.

The campaign could trigger a fierce competition with Vice President JD Vance, who is predicted to announce his own 2028 candidacy, potentially with Donald Trump‘s backing. A Bannon-Vance primary could spark a serious internal feud within Trump’s populist movement.

A source close to Bannon told the Daily Mail that he has privately rejected the notion of Vance heading the ticket, saying, "Love him… but Vance is not tough enough to run in 2028."

Bannon Trails Vance In CPAC Presidential Straw Poll

Although Bannon has long nurtured presidential ambitions, his specific plan is still under consideration. At the CPAC conference in February, conservative attendees gave Vance the top spot for president with "61 percent of the vote," while Bannon came in second with "a significant 12%."

The potential Bannon-Vance rivalry could disrupt the MAGA movement, which has been positioning Vance as a likely successor. Recently, Trump hinted that Vance, the current Vice President, could pair up with Secretary of State Marco Rubio for a future Republican ticket.

Elon Musk’s Revelation On Bannon

Bannon’s political aspirations come despite a history of legal issues. In 2025, Elon Musk predicted that Bannon could face a longer prison term following a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress, after the latter called for the Tesla CEO’s deportation amid the Trump-Musk feud.

Furthermore, Bannon’s relationship with influential figures like Elon Musk has been strained. In 2025, Bannon revealed a pivotal moment when Musk decided to scale back his role at the White House following a denial by President Trump of a secret briefing on China.

Image via Shutterstock

