Trump Positions JD Vance As 'Most Likely' MAGA Successor, Teases Marco Rubio Partnership: 'In All Fairness'

President Donald Trump has suggested that Vice President JD Vance might be the next in line to carry forward the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

Trump Hints At Potential Vance-Rubio Ticket For GOP's future

Trump in CNBC Squawk on Tuesday, hinted that Vance, who is currently the Vice President, could potentially pair up with Secretary of State Marco Rubio for a future Republican ticket. This is the most explicit endorsement Trump has given to Vance as a potential presidential candidate.

When questioned about Vance being the “heir apparent” to MAGA, Trump replied, “Well, I think most likely. In all fairness, he’s the vice president.” He also brought up the possibility of Rubio collaborating with Vance in some capacity.

Trump also commended other members of his administration, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi. However, he refrained from endorsing a 2028 successor, stating it was premature to identify a front-runner.

Just last month, Rubio voiced his support for Vance, describing him as a “great nominee” and lauding his performance as vice president. Rubio did not dismiss the possibility of his own presidential run, stating, “You never know what the future holds.”

Trump Rules Out Third Term Bid Despite ‘Best’ Poll Numbers

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would "probably not" seek a third term.

"I'd like to run," he said during an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box when asked about the possibility. "I have the best poll numbers I've ever had."

The 22nd Amendment bars any individual from being elected president more than twice—a restriction that applies to Trump as well, even though his two terms are nonconsecutive.

Trump Weighs Key Appointments Amid Fed Chair Search, BLS Changes

This endorsement comes at a time when Trump is considering several changes in appointments. On Tuesday, Trump stated that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has denied the role of a possible Fed Chair after Jerome Powell. He lauded both Kevin Warsh, former Fed governor, and Kevin Hassett, current chair of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors, as he floated possible successors to Powell.

Meanwhile, Trump has been critical of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, accusing it of publishing “rigged” employment data to favor Joe Biden during the 2024 election. The President is yet to appoint a person for the role after firing Commissioner Erika McEntarfer.

