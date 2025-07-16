Trump Says Coca Cola Has Agreed To Use Real Cane Sugar In Their US Sodas: 'It's Just Better'

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he successfully convinced Coca-Cola Co. KO to use real cane sugar in its U.S. products.

What Happened: In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, “I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You'll see. It's just better!”

See Also: Chuck Schumer Says ‘Trump Threw A Fit’ When He Demanded Probe Into Secretary Kristi Noem’s FEMA Staff Cut Impact On Texas Flood Relief

Trump’s announcement comes amid ongoing discussions about the health impacts of certain chemicals in everyday products.

Why It Matters:. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert Kennedy Jr., has expressed concern over the declining health of children, attributing it to harmful chemicals in everyday products. He has touched on the harmful effects of high-fructose corn syrup, which is used to sweeten Coke in the U.S.

“If you want to drink Coke, drink a Mexican Coke because they don't allow it down there,” said Kennedy last year.

It’s also worth noting that the taste of Coca-Cola varies from country to country due to the different sweetener blends used. Many consumers believe that Mexican Coca-Cola, which uses real cane sugar, tastes better than the American version.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Coca-Cola warned that Trump’s tariffs could force it to use more plastic if aluminum cans become more expensive. The company stated it could shift to PET.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Coca Cola shares closed 0.1% lower at $69.27, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate Coca Cola checks on the Long Price Trend but falls short over Short and Medium terms. Here is how the stock ranks on other parameters.

Photo Courtesy: Miha Creative on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: