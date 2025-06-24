Trump Declares Israel–Iran Ceasefire 'Now In Effect' As China Warns Of 'Spiraling Escalation' At UN

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Tuesday, writing, “The ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it!” The complete capitalized message at 1:08 AM EST followed his Monday announcement of a “complete and total ceasefire” between Israel and Iran.

What Happened: U.S. futures rallied sharply after Monday’s initial ceasefire declaration. Dow futures jumped over 200 points to 43,136, up 0.55%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.58% to 6,112.50 and Nasdaq futures climbed 0.88% to 22,256.

Trump’s latest post reinforces his Monday statement outlining a phased ceasefire timeline. He said Iran would initiate a 12-hour ceasefire six hours after his announcement, followed by Israel 12 hours later, effectively ending what he termed “The 12-day war.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi disputed ceasefire claims on X, stating “there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire.” However, Araghchi indicated Iran would halt operations if Israel stops its “illegal aggression” by 4 AM Tehran time.

See Also: Bitcoin Tops $106,000; Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge As Trump Announces Iran-Israel Ceasefire — Analyst Sees 23.6% BTC Spike If This Happens

Why It Matters: The declarations follow escalating tensions after U.S. B-2 bombers struck three Iranian nuclear facilities Saturday in a 36-hour mission. Seven bombers from Northrop Grumman Corp. targeted Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan sites.

Oil markets reacted dramatically to ceasefire prospects. Brent crude fell 12.83% from last week’s $78.74 peak to $68.63 per barrel. Energy ETFs declined significantly, with United States Oil Fund LP USO dropping 11.0% and SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF XOP falling 5.69%.

China’s United Nations envoy Fu Cong condemned the strikes at an emergency Security Council meeting, warning of “spiraling escalation” in the Middle East. China, Russia and Pakistan proposed a draft resolution demanding immediate ceasefire.

On Sunday, the State Department issued worldwide travel advisories for U.S. citizens, with Ben Gurion Airport closed and assisted departure flights operating from Israel.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock