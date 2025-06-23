China Slams US At UN Over Iran Nuclear Strikes: Warns Of 'Spiraling Escalation' In Middle East, Demands Immediate Ceasefire

China’s permanent representative to the United Nations condemned the United States on Sunday for conducting precision strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, warning of escalating Middle East tensions during an emergency Security Council meeting.

What Happened: Fu Cong, China’s UN envoy, said the Saturday strikes on Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear sites violated international law and Iran’s sovereignty. “China strongly condemns the U.S. attacks on Iran and the bombing of nuclear facilities under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency,” Fu stated, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The strikes involved seven B-2 Spirit bombers from Northrop Grumman Corp. operating from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, completing the longest bomber mission since 2001. Defense markets responded positively, with Northrop Grumman shares surging 5.28% to $524.00 in overnight trading on extended-hours platforms.

President Donald Trump announced the “spectacular military success” via Truth Social, stating the objective was “destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity.” The operation utilized Massive Ordnance Penetrator bunker-buster weapons and involved over 125 U.S. aircraft in the 36-hour mission.

Fu warned that the strikes “exacerbated tensions in the Middle East and dealt a heavy blow to the international nuclear non-proliferation regime.” China, Russia and Pakistan proposed a Security Council draft resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire and civilian protection.

“The parties to the conflict, Israel in particular, should immediately cease fire to prevent a spiraling escalation and to resolutely avoid the spillover of the war,” Fu said.

Why It Matters: The State Department issued worldwide travel advisories following the strikes, with Iran’s parliament voting to authorize the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which handles 20% of global petroleum transit.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi traveled to Moscow for meetings with President Vladimir Putin, condemning U.S. actions as crossing “a very big red line.”

