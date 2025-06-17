Elon Musk Claps Back At Trump's 'Big-Time Drug Addict' Jibe, Says He Tested Negative For Over 20 Substances

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Monday posted laboratory results showing negative drug test results for over 20 substances, including cocaine, opiates, and cannabinoids. Musk shared the lab report on X with a simple “lol” comment.

What Happened: The United States Drug Testing laboratory report, dated June 16 and collected June 11, shows negative results across a comprehensive URINE17 panel. Tested substances included benzodiazepines, amphetamines, ecstasy, barbiturates, cocaine, ketamine, methadone, opiates, PCP, oxycodone, cannabinoids, fentanyl, and ethanol.

Sample validity tests confirmed normal pH levels at 5.11 and creatinine at 47.16 mg/dL.

The posting comes days after Musk’s online feud with President Donald Trump. The Washington Post reported on June 8 that Trump has privately called Musk a “big-time drug addict” in conversations with allies, marking a significant deterioration in their previously strong alliance.

Trump’s private assertions followed a May 30 New York Times report alleging Musk consumed ketamine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms during the 2024 campaign trail. The Times reported Musk told associates he was taking so much ketamine it affected his bladder and he traveled daily with a box containing 20 pills, including Adderall.

Why It Matters: The political fallout intensified after Musk’s NASA pick, Jared Isaacman, made Democratic donations, reportedly infuriating Trump. Sources told the Post that Trump considered investigating Musk’s government contracts following Musk’s criticism of Trump’s budget bill and social media posts echoing impeachment rhetoric.

Musk has previously acknowledged using prescription ketamine for depression and famously smoked marijuana during a 2018 Joe Rogan podcast appearance, which triggered mandatory drug testing for SpaceX employees due to federal contracts.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed at $329.13 on Monday, gaining 1.17% for the day. In pre-market trading on Tuesday, the stock dipped 0.83% to $326.40. Year to date, Tesla shares are down 13.22%, or $50.15.

