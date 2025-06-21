California-Trump Legal Battle Over National Guard Deployment Escalates After Court Ruling

California’s ongoing legal conflict with the Trump administration over the deployment of military forces in Los Angeles has escalated after an appeals court decision that provided Donald Trump with a procedural advantage.

What Happened: California’s legal dispute with the Trump administration over military deployment in Los Angeles returned to a federal court in San Francisco, according to a report by The Guardian on Friday.

The Ninth Circuit appellate panel’s decision on Thursday allowed Trump to maintain control over the National Guard troops he deployed amid protests against immigration raids.

This ruling overturned a temporary restraining order by US District Judge Charles Breyer, who previously determined Trump’s actions were illegal without California Governor Gavin Newsom‘s consent.

See Also: Trump Could Stop This War With One Phone Call, Says Iranian Official As Tehran Warns US Of Retaliation If Conflict With Israel Escalates

Despite this setback, California’s legal team is expected to request a preliminary injunction from Breyer to return control of the troops to Newsom. Protests in Los Angeles began two weeks ago due to aggressive immigration raids, with sporadic violence reported.

Trump argued the military presence was necessary to restore order, while Newsom contended it exacerbated tensions and undermined local authority.

The appellate panel acknowledged the administration’s justification for federalizing the troops, citing protester violence as evidence. The ruling allows federal control of California’s National Guard to continue as the lawsuit progresses. Trump celebrated the decision, suggesting potential future deployments, while Newsom vowed to challenge what he termed Trump’s “authoritarian” actions.

Why It Matters: On June 8, Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the deployment as unlawful, arguing that it violated state sovereignty and worsened tensions during ongoing protests.

This sentiment was echoed by the UN Human Rights Chief, who urged the U.S. to respect peaceful assembly rights and avoid military force against protesters.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com