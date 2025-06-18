G7 Targets Supply Chain Security With Critical Minerals Plan

The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) unveiled a new action plan for critical minerals on Tuesday, following their latest meeting in Kananaskis, Alberta. The initiative, designed to secure global supplies of essential materials for clean energy, defense, and digital technology, is a step toward building transparent, reliable supply chains and boosting investments in sustainable mineral production.

"We recognize the need to work together to increase investment in responsible critical minerals projects within the G7 and around the world," the leaders said in a joint statement released at the end of the summit.

The document also highlighted the opportunity to establish mutually beneficial partnerships with developing countries, creating stable, long-term supply relationships that foster shared economic growth.

While the action plan does not directly name China, it calls out "non-market policies and practices" that distort critical mineral supply chains. The semantics reflect a growing concern among G7 members over China's dominance in markets for rare earth elements and materials such as lithium, cobalt, and graphite—resources critical to electric vehicles, batteries, and military technology.

"Non-market policies and practices in the critical minerals sector threaten our ability to acquire many critical minerals," the statement said. "We will work together and with partners beyond the G7 to swiftly protect our economic and national security."

The plan outlines key areas of action, including the development of standards-based markets, increased public and private investment, and partnerships with mineral-rich countries. These efforts include streamlining permitting processes, mitigating investment risks, and promoting new mining, processing, and recycling technologies.

At a press conference, Canadian Prime Minister and G7 chair Mark Carney noted the urgency of securing reliable mineral supply chains.

"They [G7 leaders] acknowledged that both energy security and the digital transition are underpinned by secure and responsible critical mineral supply chains and that more collaboration is required, within and beyond the G7," Carney said in a summary. He also announced the creation of the Canada-led Critical Minerals Production Alliance to help guarantee supplies for advanced manufacturing and defense industries in partner nations.

G7 plans to address the matter further at the Conference on Critical Materials and Minerals, scheduled for September in Chicago.

Photo via Shutterstock