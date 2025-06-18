Trump Cuts G7 Visit Short, Calls Canada Deal 'Achievable'

President Donald Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, on Monday. The media anticipated the conversation to clarify the tense U.S.-Canada relations, which have been strained over tariff escalations and a repeated proposal to annex the country as the 51st state.

However, Carney's election in April promised to rebuild a more equal partnership between Ottawa and Washington, shifting the narrative to one of a more pragmatic nature.

"I'm a tariff person," Trump said in a video posted by the Associated Press, explaining his stance on trade. "It's simple, it's easy, it's precise," he added, noting that Carney had "a different concept" but that they would explore both approaches.

Despite their differing philosophies, Trump confirmed a deal was "achievable" within weeks, hinting at openness to negotiation.

Josh Lipsky of the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center reflected on the cautiously optimistic meeting.

"Is it tense? Yes. Is it awkward? Yes. The vibe would be best described as, ‘Let's just get through this.' Everyone is there, and everyone doesn't want a major dust-up," he said per the NY Times.

Journalists pressed Trump on key issues, including what was preventing a trade deal. Trump noted active talks between the two parties before turning to criticize former President Barack Obama and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for their role in removing Russia from (what was once) the G8.

"That was a big mistake," Trump said. "You wouldn't have a war right now if Russia had been at the table. If I were president four years ago, you wouldn't have this war."

He also responded to a question about China's inclusion in the G7, calling it "not a bad idea," but clarified that one needs partners with whom they can discuss matters.

The biggest elephant in the room was probably the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. When asked about potential U.S. military involvement, he refused to comment.

However, he noted that there was further action to be taken. "They (Iran) want to make a deal …And as soon as I leave here, we're going to be doing something. But I have to leave here," suggesting imminent developments.

Trump and Carney agreed to pursue further negotiations and a potential deal over the next 30 days before Trump cut the visit short and returned to Washington.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock