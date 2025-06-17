The U.S. dollar has quietly lost nearly 10% of its value in 2025 – and in its shadow, gold stocks have turned into market standouts.

Three of them in particular — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM, Newmont Corporation NEM and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp WPM — have soared over 50% year-to-date, far outpacing the broader market.

Gold's FX Tailwind Is Real And Underrated

Gold, typically priced in dollars, becomes more attractive to foreign buyers when the greenback weakens.

Agnico Eagle is up 51.25%, Newmont has jumped 51.47%, and Wheaton has rallied a staggering 58.24% year-to-date.

Wheaton's low-cost streaming model makes it particularly sensitive to commodity price upside without the drag of high mining costs.

Meanwhile, Agnico and Newmont are benefiting from scale and strong reserve positions in politically stable regions —making them go-to names for institutional flows seeking a safe haven with yield.

Still More Upside If The Dollar Stays Soft

With the Federal Reserve leaning toward rate cuts and U.S. fiscal deficits ballooning, the dollar may have more downside ahead.

That macro setup is gold-friendly, and analysts are already floating $3,700/oz price targets for bullion before year-end. If the trend holds, the FX boost to revenue could continue padding these miners’ bottom lines well into 2026.

For investors looking beyond Big Tech, this might be the moment to rotate into gold—not just as a hedge but for actual upside. In a market obsessed with AI, the real alpha is buried under the weight of a falling dollar, for now.

Image: Shutterstock