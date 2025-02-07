Elon Musk, Who Smoked Weed On Rogan's Podcast, Calls Federal Drug Testing A 'Great Idea'

Elon Musk, chair of the Trump the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has expressed support for the idea of mandatory drug testing for federal employees, which could assist his broader efforts to slash government spending and reduce the federal workforce. This comes as DOGE advances a mass buyout plan that could already eliminate thousands of jobs.

In a Dear DOGE post on X from Joshua Steinman, first reported by Marijuana Moment, the former National Security Council official under President Donald Trump's first term, suggested a "federal workforce-wide, mandatory, immediate drug test," Musk responded, calling it a "great idea."

While certain federal employees and contractors are already subject to pre-employment drug screening, random testing is generally limited to those in safety-sensitive or national security positions. Musk's endorsement suggests he sees expanded drug testing as a potential avenue to identify workers who could be dismissed for cause as he goes ever deeper into eliminating existing government operations by closing them down and pink-slipping workers.

Change Of Heart? Or Mind?

Musk's stance can be viewed as controversial in view of this own past issues involving cannabis use that led to him being drug tested for a full year. The Tesla CEO said that when he smoked weed on the Joe Rogan podcast in 2018, he was ordered to get drug-tested "for everything."

"I had to have random drug tests and stuff after that to prove that I'm not a drug addict,” he said. "The consequences for me and SpaceX were actually not good," said Musk, adding that the entire company had to undergo random drug tests afterward. SpaceX is a federally contracted aerospace company.

Musk’s Use And Support Of Psychedelics

Musk has acknowledged using ketamine for depression. He's been forthcoming about psychedelic drugs and is not shy about discussing their benefits, arguing that lawmakers have been slow to recognize their potential. He's also been supportive of cannabis legalization.

In January, Musk recently got some advice via a missive from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) suggesting ways DOGE could save billions. Among her recommendations was scaling back federal enforcement against marijuana users and businesses, which she called “wasteful spending.”

“The United States could save hundreds of millions of dollars annually by cutting unnecessary federal enforcement actions and detention,” Warren wrote.

No word yet whether Musk replied to the senator.

