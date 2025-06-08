Trump Allegedly Calling People To Claim Elon Musk Has Serious Drug Problem: 'Big-Time Drug Addict'

President Donald Trump has been reportedly referring to Elon Musk as a “big-time drug addict” in private conversations. This comes amidst an escalating fallout between the two high-profile figures.

What Happened: A recent report by The Washington Post reveals that Trump has been privately expressing his belief to allies that Musk is heavily involved with drugs. This follows a series of incidents that have led to the deterioration of their previously strong alliance.

The relationship between Trump and Musk is nearing collapse after Musk’s chosen leader for NASA, Jared Isaacman, made donations to the Democrats, which allegedly infuriated Trump.

The outlet also reported that Musk’s strained relations with Trump’s cabinet members and his alleged drug use have been sources of internal turmoil. Trump’s belief that Musk was using drugs triggered numerous private calls on the matter.

Trump was reportedly disturbed by Musk’s criticisms of his budget bill and was taken aback when Musk echoed impeachment rhetoric about him on social media.

In response, Trump has been reaching out to confidants and acquaintances to manage the high-profile split.

An individual with knowledge of the calls told the Post that Trump had referred to Musk as an “addict”. In at least one call, Trump labeled Musk as a “big-time drug addict”.

Despite the fallout, Trump has reportedly urged Vice President JD Vance and others not to escalate tensions with Musk.

Trump has also privately considered investigating Musk’s government contracts after Musk alleged that Trump was the reason documents related to Jeffrey Epstein had not been released.

"President Trump and the entire Administration will continue the important mission of cutting waste, fraud, and abuse from our federal government on behalf of taxpayers, and the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill is critical to helping accomplish that mission," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt recently said in a statement.

Why It Matters: The escalating fallout between Trump and Musk, two influential figures, could have significant implications.

Musk’s SpaceX has been a key player in the US space industry, and any investigation into Musk’s government contracts could potentially impact the company’s operations.

Moreover, the strained relationship could also influence political dynamics given Musk’s influence and the upcoming elections.

