Elon Musk Was Using Drugs While On Campaign Trail With Trump, Including Ecstasy And Psychedelic Mushrooms

Elon Musk's drug consumption while on the campaign trail with President Donald Trump, according to a Friday New York Times report, was excessive.

The tech billionaire apparently told friends that he was consuming so much ketamine – an effective anesthetic – that it was affecting his bladder. The outlet also reported that Musk was taking Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms.

Musk has said in the past that "Psychedelics and MDMA can make a real difference to mental health, especially for extreme depression and PTSD. We should take this seriously."

Musk, who led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team that wreaked havoc on several major governmental agencies as part of its goal to cut federal spending, would travel every day with a box containing 20 pills, the New York Times reported. Some of the pills were Adderall, the outlet said.

In October 2024, Musk’s X platform became the first social media platform to allow cannabis advertising and provide a place for marijuana consumers to discuss the sector.

It's unclear, noted the outlet, whether Musk was taking drugs when he began working at the White House and "was handed the power to slash the federal bureaucracy. But he has exhibited erratic behavior, insulting cabinet members, gesturing like a Nazi and garbling his answers in a staged interview."

The Times report mentioned Musk's family life, saying it has grown "increasingly tumultuous as he has negotiated overlapping romantic relationships and private legal battles involving his growing brood of children, according to documents and interviews."

Friday’s story follows Musk's Wednesday announcement that he was ending his DOGE duties at the White House. Musk had been under pressure for spending too much time helping Trump run the government rather than taking care of his businesses. Tesla Inc. TSLA investors were reportedly becoming frustrated with Musk’s absence from Tesla’s factories or manufacturing facilities and a lack of focus on the company over the last several months.

Musk Response?

Musk and his attorney did not respond to the NY Times' requests for comment about his drug use and personal life.

