June 13, 2025 6:59 AM 1 min read

ICE Looks To Ramp Up Blockchain Surveillance Capabilities With New Purchases From TRM Labs, Chainalysis: Report

by Proiti Seal Acharya Benzinga Editor
Follow

Recent federal procurement filings indicate that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is ramping up its use of blockchain analytics technology to bolster efforts against illegal activity involving cryptocurrency.

What Happened: ICE issued notices of intent to purchase additional investigative tools from TRM Labs and Chainalysis, according to a Fedscoop report.

These companies are among the leading providers of blockchain forensics software. The agency shared that it plans to sole-source from both companies due to a lack of feasible alternatives for their specialized services.

Additional purchases from Magnet Forensics and Volexity are also in the pipeline. These companies are already known vendors across federal law enforcement agencies like the FBI and IRS.

See Also: Trump Says ‘I Like Tesla’ As Feud With Elon Musk Subsides: ‘But I Also Like Combustion Engines’

Why It Matters: Blockchain transactions are visible on public ledgers, but they often obscure user identities. As criminal organizations continue to adopt digital currencies to evade detection, analytics platforms are becoming crucial for tracing hidden financial trails.

According to TRM Labs' Ari Redbord, these tools are aiding agencies to track cryptocurrency use in terrorism financing, human trafficking and cross-border smuggling. He highlighted that their systems can trace transactions even when bad actors use complex tactics to disguise activity.

ICE is stepping up its implementation of advanced technology across a variety of domains. Earlier this year, it signed a $29.8 million contract with Peter Thiel, the co-founder of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), to enhance its immigration enforcement tools.

The agency is currently making headlines for triggering widespread protests in Los Angeles against its targeted immigration raids.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: chrisdorney / Shutterstock.com

PLTR Logo
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
$133.27-1.42%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.05
Growth
97.44
Quality
Not Available
Value
2.64
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved