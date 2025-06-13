Trump's Approval Rating Hits Second-Term Low Amid Ukraine And Israel Conflicts

A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows that President Donald Trump's job approval has fallen to 38%, the lowest point of his second term.

What Happened: The poll was conducted between June 5 and 9 among 1,265 registered voters, The Hill reports. It found that 54% disapprove of Trump's performance, while 38% signaled their approval. The new figures showcase a sustained decline from 46% in January. Approval fell to 45% in February, 42% in March, and 41% in April. No data was published for May.

Trump scored highest on immigration, where 43% approved of how he handled the issue, but numbers are down from 45% in April. On deportations, approval dropped to 40% from 42%.

His ratings on other major issues are as follows: 40% on the economy, 38% on trade, 37% on universities, 35% on the Israel conflict and 34% on the Russia-Ukraine war.

"As the Russia – Ukraine war grinds through its third year, Americans make it clear they have little appetite for the way the Trump administration is handling the situation," said Tim Malloy, a polling analyst at Quinnipiac University.

See Also: Airtime Denied: Trump B-Day, Military Parade Gets Streaming Treatment

Why It Matters: Figures from the Quinnipiac University survey differ slightly from other polls. As per Decision Desk HQ's polling averages, Trump currently holds a 47% approval rating, with 49.9% disapproving of his performance.

A separate YouGov/The Economist survey conducted this week indicates that 45% of registered voters approve of Trump, while 53% disapprove.

These numbers coincide with Trump's first six months in office, during which he made headlines for his aggressive tariff policies, crackdown on immigration and the "big, beautiful bill."

Tomorrow, Trump will celebrate his 79th birthday, which coincides with the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary, to be celebrated with a full-scale parade featuring more than 6,000 troops, around 100 military vehicles and almost 50 aircraft at the National Mall in Washington DC.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Joey Sussman / Shutterstock.com