Trump Says 'I Like Tesla' As Feud With Elon Musk Subsides: 'But I Also Like Combustion Engines'

President Donald Trump has said he likes Tesla Inc. TSLA as tensions ease with CEO Elon Musk following Musk expressing regret over his comments on the President.

What Happened: "You can get any car you want. You can get electric, a lot of people love the electric," Trump said during a press event at the White House on Thursday.

"They like Tesla. So do I, in all fairness. I like Tesla," Trump said before adding that he liked combustion engines too.

Why It Matters: The news comes in as Trump recently hinted at a possible reconciliation between him and Musk. "Look, I have no hard feelings. I was really surprised that that happened. He went after a bill that’s phenomenal. …He just — I think he feels very badly that he said that, actually," Trump said.

The president also recently shared that he would not get rid of the Tesla Model S he had bought, nor would he stop using the Starlink satellite internet service at the White House.

However, it’s worth noting that Trump's comments also came in when he signed a resolution that bars California's EV mandate on Thursday, which aimed to phase out ICE-powered vehicles by 2035, in favor of EVs and hybrids.

