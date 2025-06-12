Trump Deploys Marines To LA With Authority to Detain Civilians: California Challenges Military Involvement In Immigration Enforcement

U.S. Marines will deploy to Los Angeles streets within 48 hours with authority to detain civilians, escalating federal-state tensions as California sues to block military involvement in immigration enforcement.

What Happened: President Donald Trump ordered Marines to deploy on Los Angeles streets amid ongoing protests against immigration raids, despite objections from California Governor Gavin Newsom, reported Reuters. The deployment marks the first federal activation of National Guard without gubernatorial consent since 1965.

The Marines concluded specialized training, including de-escalation and crowd control techniques. Under Title 10 authority, they can temporarily detain individuals interfering with Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations or assaulting federal officers, according to Northern Command.

Army Major General Scott Sherman confirmed Marines will not carry live ammunition in rifles, but will carry live rounds.

The protests erupted in response to a series of immigration raids. ICE operations targeted multiple locations, including The Home Depot Inc. HD stores in Westlake, Whittier, and Huntington Park.

See Also: OpenAI Looks To Raise $40 Billion From Global Investors Including Saudi Arabia’s PIF, India’s Reliance Industries To Accelerate AI Models And Stargate: Report

Why It Matters: California filed suit Tuesday seeking a temporary restraining order, with hearings scheduled Thursday in San Francisco federal court.

Loading... Loading...

California Attorney General Rob Bonta warned the federal troop deployment could violate the 1878 Posse Comitatus Act restricting military involvement in civilian law enforcement. The Trump administration contends the president has discretion to determine when “rebellion or danger of rebellion” requires a military response.



Demonstrations spread nationwide to New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and other major cities. ICE operations averaged 2,000 daily arrests, significantly exceeding the 311 daily average under former President Biden. The escalation occurs as activists plan over 1,800 anti-Trump demonstrations Saturday coinciding with Trump’s 79th birthday.



Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Joey Sussman / Shutterstock.com