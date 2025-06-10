Home Depot Targeted In Immigration Raids Amid LA Protests, Threatening Customer Traffic

The recent immigration raids in Los Angeles have put the spotlight on the popular hardware store chain Home Depot HD, leading to protests and potential business implications.

What Happened: The federal immigration raids in Los Angeles have targeted Home Depot, among other locations. The raids, which took place at a Home Depot in the Westlake neighborhood and other locations, resulted in the arrest of numerous individuals, including day laborers hired by Home Depot’s customers, reported The Los Angeles Times.

Many of these customers—ranging from homeowners to contractors—frequently depend on undocumented workers for construction and home repair work. The raids have triggered protests, including clashes between demonstrators and authorities at a Home Depot in Paramount, a largely Latino suburb in the south of Los Angeles.

Additional raids were conducted on Monday at Home Depot locations in Whittier and Huntington Park, as speculation about further operations spread across social media.

A Home Depot spokesperson confirmed on Monday to the publication that the company was not informed about the raids beforehand and was not involved in the operations. The Atlanta-based retail giant is now dealing with the repercussions of these raids, which could potentially impact customer traffic.

Why It Matters: This situation presents a significant challenge for the Atlanta-based chain, which has previously been politically targeted because of its co-founder Bernie Marcus, a Republican megadonor. The company has distanced itself from the co-founder’s political affiliations ever since.

Home Depot has been in the news for various reasons. The company reported its first-quarter 2025 results in May, with sales rising 9.4% year over year to $39.86 billion. However, adjusted earnings per share fell 3% to $3.56, missing the $3.60 estimate. Despite this, the company reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

The company also highlighted its supply chain diversification strategy during its earnings call, estimating a “limited” tariff impact.

Despite reporting a mixed quarter, the Home Depot management remained confident about its diversification strategies during its first quarter earnings call on Tuesday. The recent immigration raids and protests could potentially impact the company’s operations and customer base.

Benzinga's Edge Rankings place Home Depot in the 48th percentile for momentum and the 37th percentile for growth, reflecting its moderate performance. Check the detailed report here.

On a year-to-date basis, the stock declined 5.99%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

Image via Shutterstock
























