OpenAI Looks To Raise $40 Billion From Global Investors Including Saudi Arabia's PIF, India's Reliance Industries To Accelerate AI Models And Stargate: Report

OpenAI is reportedly seeking to raise $40 billion in funding, with major investments from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), India's Reliance Industries and the existing shareholder UAE's MGX.

What Happened: Each investor could contribute at least several hundred million dollars, reported Reuters, via The Information.

The Microsoft Corp. MSFT backed startup is seeking additional funding to support its model development and its ambitious infrastructure project, Stargate, with the financing round being led by SoftBank Group SFTBF SFTBY.

OpenAI is also in talks with other major investors, including Coatue and Founders Fund, aiming to raise at least $100 million from each of these firms. The company is reportedly planning an additional $17 billion in funding for 2027, the report added.

Why It’s Important: Earlier this week, it was reported that OpenAI’s annualized revenue run rate has nearly doubled to $10 billion, up from $5.5 billion at the end of 2024, excluding Microsoft licensing and one-time deals.

The growth is driven by strong adoption of ChatGPT, which had 500 million weekly active users as of March.

