Trump Hints At Possible Reconciliation With Elon Musk, But Admits Feeling Disappointed: 'I have no hard feelings…'

President Donald Trump has shared that he could get back on good terms with Tesla CEO Elon Musk after the pair had a public falling out earlier this month.

What Happened: "I guess I could, but we have to straighten out the country," Trump said on a podcast with the New York Post on Wednesday when asked about reconciling with Musk.

"Look, I have no hard feelings. I was really surprised that that happened. He went after a bill that's phenomenal. …He just — I think he feels very badly that he said that, actually," Trump said in the interview, adding that he felt "disappointed" with the situation but does not blame Musk.

Why It Matters: The President's comments in the interview are a stark contrast to earlier reports that he had allegedly called Musk a "big-time drug addict" in private conversations with his close associates.

However, the interview, as well as Trump recently saying he won't be ditching his red Tesla Model S or Starlink and the President wishing Musk well, could signal that the pair has turned over a new leaf in their relationship.

Trump is set to sign a resolution that bars California's EV mandate, which aims to phase out ICE-powered vehicles by 2035 in favor of EVs and Hybrid vehicles, which could affect Tesla as the company prepares for its Robotaxi launch on June 22 and grapples with dwindling sales in multiple markets throughout the globe.

Photo courtesy: Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com