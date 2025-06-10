Trump Says He Won't Ditch Tesla Model S Or Starlink As Feud With Elon Musk Cools: 'I Wish Him Well'

President Donald Trump says that he won't be getting rid of the Tesla Inc. TSLA Model S he had bought earlier this year, following a truce with Elon Musk after tensions flared up between the two last week.

What Happened: Speaking to the press at the White House, Trump was asked by a reporter if he would be getting rid of the Tesla as well as the Starlink satellite internet service on Monday.

"I may move the Tesla around a little bit," Trump said before adding that the White House would keep using Starlink because "it's a good service.”

When asked what the president meant by moving the Tesla around, he said, "I have a lot of locations. I have so many locations, I don't know what to do with them all."

Trump was then asked if he had ever seen Musk get into a physical brawl with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The president said he "didn't see a lot of physicality", but did acknowledge that the pair had gotten into an argument.

Speaking about Musk's alleged use of drugs as well as the possibility of Musk having drugs at the White House, Trump said he didn't think Musk did. "Look, I wish him well, you understand. We had a good relationship, I just wish him well, very well, actually," Trump said.

Why It Matters: Trump's comments follow an intense few days between him and Musk after the Tesla CEO slammed Trump as well as the government for the Big Beautiful Bill. Musk had called the bill, which would axe the subsidies and incentives on EVs and solar power, among other things, a “disgusting abomination.”

The President also reportedly believes Musk is heavily involved with drugs and has reportedly referred to the billionaire as a "big-time drug addict" in private conversations with close associates following the debacle last week, when Musk alleged Trump’s name was in the Epstein files.

Interestingly, the falling out between the two was preceded by Trump withdrawing the nomination of Jared Isaacman for the NASA administrator job because of Isaacman's "previous political associations," Trump had said. Isaacman is a close associate of Musk and shared his Mars ambitions.

Photo courtesy: Joey Sussman / Shutterstock.com