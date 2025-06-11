June 11, 2025 3:45 AM 2 min read

Trump To Sign Resolution Barring California EV Mandate Adopted By 11 Other States: Report

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

President Donald Trump will sign a resolution that will nix the California EV mandate on Thursday.

What Happened: Trump will sign a resolution of disapproval that bars the mandate, which has been adopted by 11 other states in the U.S and aims to phase out ICE-powered vehicles by 2035, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The White House has invited several officials from the Automotive industry on Thursday to witness the signing, the report suggests. Trump will also sign a resolution that requires heavy-duty trucks in the state to be zero-emission vehicles.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has vowed to challenge the resolution in court, which he says could add over $45 billion to California residents.

Why It Matters: The news could prove to be a relief for several automakers in the U.S. Recently, General Motors Co. GM sent out a company-wide email to employees, which reiterated the company's stance on the mandate.

"Emissions standards that are not aligned with market realities pose a serious threat to our business by undermining consumer choice and vehicle affordability," GM said.

House GOP representatives want to axe the $7500 Federal EV credit, as part of the Big, Beautiful Bill, which has been met with criticism from automakers who propose a more gradual phasing out instead.

The U.S. EV market has also seen a 10.6% YoY growth in Q1 2025 sales, where Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. TSLA remained a market leader. Musk had criticized Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, but the White House said it would be sticking to its guns.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Joey Sussman / Shutterstock.com

GM Logo
GMGeneral Motors Co
$48.91-0.03%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
40.89
Growth
68.70
Quality
79.35
Value
92.08
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$325.10-0.30%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved