Mark Cuban Check Marks Elon Musk's Idea Of A New Political Party That Represents 'The Middle'

Billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Cuban may not always see eye to eye, but the “Shark” responded to a suggestion by the Tesla CEO about forming a new political party in the United States.

What Happened: On Thursday, Musk asked his 220 million X followers, "Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?"

Cuban answered the poll with three check-mark emojis, signaling support despite months of jousting with Musk over diversity initiatives and President Donald Trump.

Cuban, the former "Shark Tank" investor, campaigned for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in 2024 for her pro-business stance while flirting with third-party ideas of his own. In an interview with Bloomberg Original back in March 2024, Cuban said “never say never” to a future in politics, although he added he’d likely be “too old” for the work it involves.

The Cost Plus Drugs founder has long blasted America’s two parties and once publicly posted saying, “The political duopoly is at the heart of why we are partisan.”

Why It Matters: Musk and Trump are embroiled in an escalated public feud, which has caused Tesla TSLA to record its second-largest single-day stock price plunge over the past year. The Tesla CEO fired the first shot by branding President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" a “massive, outrageous… disgusting abomination,” warning it would explode the deficit and eventually “cause a recession”.

Economist Peter Schiff and other fiscal hawks quickly echoed Musk's critique, applauding the Tesla chief for calling out what they saw as Republican hypocrisy. The barrage marked a sharp break from the pair's once-cordial alliance and set the stage for an unusually personal clash played out in real time on X.

Trump hit back by accusing Musk of suffering "Trump Derangement Syndrome" and claiming the billionaire only soured when the bill trimmed EV incentives—remarks he delivered while lamenting their "great" friendship might be over. Musk argued that Congress passed the 1,100-page package in the dead of night before anyone, including him, could read it, and he urged lawmakers to strip its "mountain of disgusting pork."

