Elon Musk Slams Congressional Spending Bill As A 'Disgusting Abomination'

Elon Musk blasted what he described as a "massive, outrageous, pork-filled" spending package on Tuesday, calling the bill a "disgusting abomination"

What Happened: In a post on X, Musk harshly criticized the latest congressional spending bill and expressed frustration with lawmakers who supported it.

"Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," he wrote.

Musk did not name the specific bill, but his timing aligns with a growing backlash against large-scale federal appropriations. His post quickly generated tens of thousands of reactions, with users echoing both support and skepticism.

Commentator Robby Starbuck responded. "Congress has never been more hated… It's largely corrupt, insular, narcissistic and filled with the wrong incentives." He called it a bipartisan failure, especially in "leader$hip."

The Pro America Politics account pushed back on Musk's outrage. "Easy to complain. Harder to propose solutions that can pass and win elections."

The post also circulated alongside a widely shared breakdown of the U.S. budget deficit by year. The figures show the deficit ballooned from $236 billion in 2000 to $1.83 trillion in 2024, reflecting consistent gaps between government spending and revenue.

Why It Matters: In a recent interview, Musk described the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as a “whipping boy” for various issues. “If there was some cut, real or imagined, everyone would blame DOGE.”

Musk also said that while he agrees with much of the Trump administration’s actions, he does not concur with everything. “I agree with much of what the administration does. But we have differences of opinion.”

Despite these disagreements, Musk indicated a reluctance to publicly criticize the administration, noting that doing so “creates a bone of contention.”

