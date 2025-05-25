May 25, 2025 1:15 PM 1 min read

D-Wave Quantum And Advance Auto Parts Are Among Top 7 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (May 19-May 23): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

These mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS shares jumped 53.47% after the company announced it launched its Advantage2 quantum system to address problems in optimization, AI, and materials simulation.
  2. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC stock gained 42.49% last week.
  3. Advance Auto Parts Inc. AAP stock increased 38.94%  after the company reported first-quarter results. Several analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
  4. Merus N.V. MRUS stock rose 32.68% after the company disclosed interim clinical data as of a February 27, 2025, data cutoff from the ongoing phase 2 trial of the bispecific antibody petosemtamab in combination with pembrolizumab.
  5. Oklo Inc. OKLO shares upped 29.56%, probably due to reports indicating that Trump will sign executive orders to ease regulatory requirements for new reactors.
  6. Sibanye-Stillwater Limited ADS SBSW shares were up 29.26%.
  7. BGM Group Ltd. BGM stock gained 27.20% last week.

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AAP Logo
AAPAdvance Auto Parts Inc
$48.79-0.77%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
13.86
Growth
8.84
Quality
Not Available
Value
79.03
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
QBTS Logo
QBTSD-Wave Quantum Inc
$18.96-0.42%
BGM Logo
BGMBGM Group Ltd
$12.37-3.66%
MRUS Logo
MRUSMerus NV
$55.1432.5%
OKLO Logo
OKLOOklo Inc
$47.9920.8%
RGC Logo
RGCRegencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd
$447.171.28%
SBSW Logo
SBSWSibanye Stillwater Ltd
$6.081.53%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesMid CapNewsTop StoriesMoversBriefswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved