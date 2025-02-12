Elon Musk's X To Pay Trump $10 Million Over Twitter Ban After Zuckerberg's Meta Coughed Up $25 Million — Who Else Is Left?

Elon Musk’s X has reportedly agreed to a $10 million settlement in a lawsuit initiated by Donald Trump.

What Happened: Trump and other plaintiffs filed the lawsuit in 2021, following his deplatforming by the company, then known as Twitter, due to his role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump's team initially thought about letting the lawsuit fade, reported the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter. However, the lawsuit led to a settlement despite Musk’s close ties with the President and his about $250 million contribution to Trump’s election campaign.

Why It Matters: Last month, Meta Platforms Inc. META settled a similar lawsuit over its suspension of Trump’s Facebook account for $25 million, which is more than double the amount X is set to pay.

Trump’s legal team is also expected to pursue a settlement with Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google, which banned Trump from YouTube after the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot, the report noted.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.